Daniel Hemric returns to Kaulig Racing Xfinity car for 2023

CONCORD, N.C. — Daniel Hemric said Sunday his 2023 NASCAR season already has started.

Kaulig Racing announced Sunday that Hemric will return to the team’s No. 11 Xfinity Series cars in 2023. He, Landon Cassill and Chandler Smith will drive Kaulig’s Xfinity cars, while AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley will compete in the Cup Series.

Hemric finished 17th in Saturday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. He is 10th in the point standings. Eight drivers qualified for the next round of the Xfinity playoffs.

“I didn’t know if I had done my job good enough to have a future here,” Hemric said. “But I’m super-thankful to have that. Through the playoffs I didn’t necessarily know it was going to work out. You have to do something along the way that makes a race team want you. 2022 is still here, and 2023 also starts today for me.”

Hemric has been winless this year. His top finishes are a third at Las Vegas and a fifth at Atlanta.

“We think Daniel has had a year that probably has been trying,” team president Chris Rice said. “We don’t take that lightly. We know we have to be better. Daniel can continue to help us with Chandler Smith and those guys to continue to win and compete for a championship.”

