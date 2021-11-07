AVONDALE, Ariz. – Daniel Hemric passed Austin Cindric coming to the checkered flag to score his first career NASCAR win and claim the Xfinity Series championship.

Hemric had been winless in 207 NASCAR races across Cup, Xfinity and the Camping World Series before Saturday night’s race. Ten times he had finished runner-up in a race in the Xfinity Series.

The race went to overtime after a late caution. Cindric led and started on the outside. Hemric started on the inside of Cindric. Hemric hung close before making his move coming to the checkered flag. He bumped Cindric in the back and got beside Cindric. Both cars made contact before Hemric’s pulled ahead to cross the finish line first.

“Unbelievable,” Hemric told NBC Sports’ Rutledge Wood. “These guys right here have asked me all year, ‘How bad do you want it?’ We gave away one here in the spring. I felt like we had to give one up last week to get here. We were not going to be denied. … People doubted me. I would do it all over again for a night like this.“

Said Cindric, who was seeking his second consecutive title: “If everyone in the stands enjoyed it, that’s good racing.”

The 30-year-old Hemric becomes the oldest Xfinity Series champion since Kevin Harvick in 2006.

Harrison Burton finished third. Riley Herbst and Justin Haley completed the top five. Title contender Noah Gragson, who bounced off the wall in the final laps, finished 12th. Title contender AJ Allmendinger finished 16th after a spin late in the race.

The championship marks the second title for Toyota in two nights. Toyota won the Truck title with Ben Rhodes on Friday.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Daniel Hemric

NOTABLE: Daniel Hemric becomes the third driver to win the Xfinity Series championship for Joe Gibbs Racing, joining Kyle Busch in 2009 and Daniel Suarez in 2016

NEXT: The 2022 season opener will be Feb. 19 at Daytona International Speedway.

Daniel Hemric rallies to win first race, Xfinity championship originally appeared on NBCSports.com