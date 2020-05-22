Daniel Hemric places sixth at Darlington Raceway

Daniel Hemric finished sixth in the Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway on Thursday.

The top 10 finish for Hemric, his second of the year, added 40 points to his season total.

Hemric started in 23rd position. The third-year driver has picked up 23 top-five and 40 top-10 finishes in his career.

Thursday was Hemric’s second career start at Darlington Raceway. Though he’s completed two of those races, he has never managed to crack the top 10 at the track.

The Kannapolis, North Carolina native began the race 14 spots behind his career mark of 9.4, but finished nine places ahead of his career average of 15.4.

Hemric took on a field of 39 drivers on the way to his sixth-place finish. The race endured five cautions and 28 caution laps. There were 11 lead changes.

Chase Briscoe took the checkered flag in the race, and Kyle Busch followed in second. Justin Allgaier placed third, Austin Cindric took fourth, and Noah Gragson grabbed the No. 5 spot.

After Gragson won the first stage, Busch drove the No. 54 car to victory in Stage 2.

