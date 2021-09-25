Daniel Hemric joining Kaulig Racing in 2022, will pilot No. 11 Xfinity Series entry

Kaulig Racing announced Saturday they have reached an agreement with Daniel Hemric to take over the No. 11 entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2022 season.

Hemric currently runs full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in Xfinity, fielding the No. 18 Toyota after running a part-time schedule for JR Motorsports in 2020. In 113 starts in the series, he has 39 top-five finishes, 66 top 10s and will make his third career playoff appearance in Saturday‘s Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The move adds another veteran driver to a Kaulig Racing stable that already includes 2021 Xfinity Series regular-season champion AJ Allmendinger. Twenty-two-year-old Justin Haley, driver of the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, will move to the premier series and field Kaulig‘s first full-time Cup Series entry next season.

Hemric is still in search of his first career win in a NASCAR national series race, pulling in a pair of runner-up results and leading 510 laps this season. His two other full-time seasons in the Xfinity Series each resulted in a Championship 4 appearance with Richard Childress Racing — finishing fourth in 2017 and third in 2018. He enters the 2021 playoffs Round of 12 sixth in the standings.

Hemric made a season-long stint in the Cup Series in 2019 with RCR, starting all 36 races and earning the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award.