Daniel Hemric to drive No. 11 for Kaulig Racing in 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Daniel Hemric will move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, driving the No. 11 Chevrolet.
Daniel Hemric will move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, driving the No. 11 Chevrolet.
Kaulig Racing announced Saturday they have reached an agreement with Daniel Hemric to take over the No. 11 entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2022 season. Hemric currently runs full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in Xfinity, fielding the No. 18 Toyota after running a part-time schedule for JR Motorsports in 2020. In 113 […]
The NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs get underway with Saturday's Round of 12 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Here's what you need to know.
There are more than 1,200 abused, abandoned and neglected children in Palm Beach County’s Guardian ad Litem program. And within the program, there are over 500 court-appointed volunteers who serve as their advocates both in and out of the courtroom. This also includes suicide prevention. And in recognition of Suicide Awareness Month, there’s a need for more powerful voices for children.
The Rockets are waiving rookie forward Matthew Hurt, per Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic. The move will open up a two-way contract.
Statistics are fact. Odds, well, they’re a little more subjective. Of the six drivers BetMGM favors ahead of Ryan Blaney to win the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship, four have fewer wins this season than the No. 12 Team Penske Ford driver. Three of those four are former champions. Blaney does not have a title […]
Overlooked in the post-race spat between Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott was yet another trip to victory lane for Kyle Larson, NASCAR's championship favorite. As Larson celebrated his Cup Series-high sixth points win of the season, Hendrick Motorsports teammate Elliott jawed with Harvick following their on-track dustup at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Treasure Valley’s largest high schools announced expectations for fans with the state in crisis standards of care.
Carnival Corp. lost $2.8 billion in the third quarter, but shares rose Friday after the cruise line operator said bookings for the second half of next year are running ahead of 2019 levels. Carnival said the rise in U.S. COVID-19 cases from the delta variant hurt sales this summer. Rivals Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line saw the same thing.
California native Jimmie Johnson has a group of 80 (including many childhood friends) watching his IndyCar debut at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week.
JetBlue Airways canceled or delayed over half of its flights yesterday, leaving passengers stranded for hours.
Toyota will use its Tundra TRD Pro in NASCAR's Trucks Series next season as part of an overhaul to the vehicles used in the third-tier series. The Tundra TRD Pro was unveiled before Friday night's race at Las Vegas Speedway. The new body for 2022 helps Toyota celebrate the launch of new Tundra models on showroom floors.
Max Verstappen is five points ahead of Hamilton in the drivers’ standings ahead of the Russian Grand Prix.
Kyle Busch follows through on what he said after his Darlington crash. A driver below the cutline says his team is "very dangerous." A special helmet for a playoff driver.
Phil Perry explains why Julian Edelman's advice for Mac Jones on Thursday was perfect for the Patriots' rookie quarterback, writes our Phil Perry.
Lucasfilm's Industrial Light & Magic shows how it combined both CGI and practical effects to bring season two of The Mandalorian to life. The post THE MANDALORIAN Comes to Life in Season 2 VFX Reel appeared first on Nerdist.
How can any high school player stop prized recruit Arch Manning? They can't.
The 2020 Ryder Cup, which is being played in 2021, is underway from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin and will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know include scores, updates, schedule, how to
Love said that both LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony called him to tell him Colangelo was way out of line.
KUTV Salt Lake City reporter Hayley Crombleholme didn’t realize she had a scoop. Crombleholme was sent to the city’s Vivint Arena to get so-called “man-on-the-street” reactions from fans about the local NBA franchise, the Utah Jazz, requiring proof of vaccination from those attending games this coming season. The reporter found someone who fit the bill: […]