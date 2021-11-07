Daniel Hemric doors Austin Cindric for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series title

Associated Press
Right-hander Trevor Bauer, third baseman Nolan Arenado, outfielder Charlie Blackmon and infielder-outfielder Jurickson Profar declined to opt out of their contracts to become free agents. Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in February and began 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts. Elsewhere, the New York Mets announced Saturday they have extended $18.4 million qualifying offers to outfielder Michael Conforto and pitcher Noah Syndergaard — a day ahead of Sunday's deadline.