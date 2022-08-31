Daniel Hardy to be placed on IR, miss first 4 games of the season

Rams rookie outside linebacker Daniel Hardy suffered a high ankle sprain in the team’s second preseason game, sidelining him for at least a few weeks. Hardy made the 53-man roster, but that was only a formality. He won’t be playing for a little while.

Les Snead confirmed on a conference call with reporters that Hardy will be placed on injured reserve, causing him to miss the first four games of the season. In order for Hardy to return this season, he had to make the 53-man roster before going on IR. Had he gone on IR before making the team, he would’ve been out for the year like Logan Bruss.

With Hardy going on IR, that not only will open up a roster spot, but it will give Keir Thomas a chance to contribute on game days as the No. 3 OLB.

“What we will end up doing with him, is we will end up putting him on an IR-to-return-type situation, so Keir is a player who has a chance to be active on game day,” Snead said.

Hardy impressed in the preseason and was active on the edge, so it’s unfortunate he got hurt in Week 2. He can return as early as Week 5, however, and the Rams could certainly use his rushing ability with only three other OLBs on the team.

