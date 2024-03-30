Daniel Gafford flies in for the alley-oop slam
When a 22-point lead nearly vanished in the closing minutes against Indiana, it took a team effort to gut out the victory. This is how the Gamecocks play ball.
The Jets are upgrading their pass rush after losing Bryce Huff to the Eagles in free agency.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds delivered to begin the season.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
Between the 11-3 Orioles victory and the message of new owner David Rubenstein, it was all "positivity and optimism" for the O's and their fans.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the start of baseball season with an Opening Day starter draft, as well as give their picks for the 2024 major awards and reaction to Jordan Montgomery signing with the D-backs.
The reigning NWSL Championship Game MVP is out for the season.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
After sharing his boldest takes for the American League, Dalton Del Don reveals his fantasy predictions for the Senior Circuit.
Purdy has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to legitimate NFL starting quarterback in two seasons.
NFL owners have changed what the beginning of the game will look like, the number of coach's challenges, the date of the trade deadline and more.
Jordan Montgomery is changing sides from the 2023 World Series.