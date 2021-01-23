Daniel Gafford with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Daniel Gafford (Chicago Bulls) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/22/2021
Daniel Gafford (Chicago Bulls) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/22/2021
The veteran quarterback is leaving Detroit behind. What are the best landing spots for Matthew Stafford?
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, unhappy with his situation with the Houston Texans, apparently has a ranking for which new team he’d like to play:
Rookie LaMelo Ball’s performance Friday “ain’t gonna cut it for me,” James Borrego says.
Their careers overlapped for a little over a decade, during which Hank Aaron logged 77 plate appearances against Fergie Jenkins.
Sam Farmer, The Times NFL writer is 9-1 in NFL playoffs. Here's his picks for Sunday's conference championship games.
If the Eagles decide to build around Carson Wentz, here are five potential landing spots for backup quarterback, Jalen Hurts.
See which top prospects fall in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah
A football is family moment personified between Mack Wilson and Patrick Mahomes.
Coaches who get fired with years remaining on guaranteed contracts have two options: Don’t work and get paid 100 cents on the dollar by the former employer or take a job and see the amount owed from the former employer reduced by the money earned at a new job. Basically, the coach who takes another [more]
An Instagram post by BasketballNews.com's Etan Thomas sparked the debate about Barkley's recent comment that NBA players "deserve some preferential treatment" when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine because of how much they pay in taxes. Durant didn't hold back after seeing that, responding to the post in the comments.
Jorge Campillo had the most incredible situation at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Friday but got out of it without penalty.
After Pierre-Luc Dubois was benched for lack of effort two days ago, the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday traded the unhappy star center to the Winnipeg Jets for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic. Dubois, Columbus' top-line center, made it clear when he signed a two-year contract before the season that he wanted a change of scenery. Laine, an All-Star winger also had been asking for a trade.
Check out live play-by-play and official results from UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.
The Russian expects his bitter rival to triumph on the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi tonight
It's been clear what Dwayne Haskins needs to do and he won't get a better shot at redemption than in Pittsburgh.
The Cincinnati Bengals paid out big money to one name.
There have been so many questionable decisions made by the Cowboys in the past two years. Which one would they most like back?
The Boston Red Sox made a pair of splashes in free agency by signing Kik Hernandez and Garrett Richards. While those moves will provide depth, John Tomase has one free agent in mind who would make a real impact.
Never mind that Patrick Mahomes got knocked silly and out of a game barely a week ago. Despite all the advances in science, you can’t see a concussion in real time, the way an X-ray will confirm a torn biceps or bruised knee. Mahomes grinned and looked like the happiest, healthiest 25-year-old alive.
Ten years after firing Sean McDermott as his defensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid will stare across the field inside Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and see his protege trying to spoil his hopes of a Super Bowl repeat. Funny thing: Even after firing him, Reid suspected deep down that McDermott was destined for big things. McDermott has the long-suffering Buffalo Bills playing in their first AFC championship game since beating Kansas City on Jan. 23, 1994, when they advanced to their fourth straight Super Bowl.