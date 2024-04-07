Daniel Gafford with the And-1!

The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2014 MLB season after an 0–9 start. The worst start after 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hit a 62-yard field goal one week after nailing a 64-yarder. The UFL star is attracting NFL attention as a result.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. Here's what's happening.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
Things got heated after Inter Miami lost a first leg to Monterrey.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
The most unlikely story in this Final Four is a favorite among bettors.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Thursday's slate of games.
It’s the final weekend of the college basketball season and the two best point guards in the class of 2020 are not only still playing, but will face off against each other.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
Mariota's previous number had an important meaning.
The other inductees will be revealed during the NCAA men's Final Four on Saturday.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
This obviously isn't happening.