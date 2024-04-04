Daniel Field makes final preparations for Masters patrons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Augusta is just days away from this year’s Masters tournament, and hundreds of patrons will be flying in from around the world.

Augusta Aviation Inc. is making final preparations for its busiest week of the year.

We spoke to Daniel Field’s VP of Business Development, Becky Shealy, who says planning for the big week has been 365 days in the making.

“Obviously we start the week after the last Masters to start planning for this year. We’ve had a lot of new things going on, and we’re excited about this coming year,” said Shealy.

Augusta Aviation typically sees 15-20 airplanes a day for an average week, but for Masters they anticipate 80-100 planes coming in on a daily basis.

Many patrons flying in on charter flights choose Daniel Field because it’s the closest airport to Augusta National Golf Club–which means preparation is key.

Daniel Field will have four air traffic controllers to manage the field, and plenty of space on the terminal for aircraft.

Shealy says there’s several other items on the to-do list.

“We also have an increase in rental cars that need to be reserved, so we have enterprise here on the field that one week. We have to rent vans and golf carts, we have to hire additional people that week just to accommodate everything that goes on at the field. So it’s a major, major work in progress,” Shealy said. .

The additional people hired will help bring people from the plane to the terminal–Shealy estimates 20 employees will be added.

“The first thing they want to do is “Where’s the restroom? Where are the rental cars, or how do I get out there in a cab,” said Shealy.

Facilities have been upgraded in recent years, but this year the airport is upgrading equipment in the tower–working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to do so.

“We’re working with them to get more streamlined with today’s technology, so that the guys at the tower have the information that they need,” said Shealy.

Shealy says the rest is routine, and no major changes are needed for a well-oiled machine.

“It’s kind of like if it works, don’t fix it–if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. So we’ve been doing this for so long now, everybody kind of knows what they’re supposed to do.”

Shealy says that reservations are not required, but they are recommended.

250 reservations have already been made, but she expects more to come in throughout next week.

The first aircraft are on schedule to fly in this Sunday, just in time for “a tradition unlike any other.”

