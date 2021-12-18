Daniel Ekuale, James Ferentz, Devine Ozigbo elevated by Patriots for Colts game

Patriots elevate three players from practice squad vs. Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ahead of Saturday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots added three players from their practice squad to the active roster.

The Patriots added offensive lineman James Ferentz, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and running back Devine Ozigbo to the 53-man roster as they try to win 10 games for the first time since 2019.

All three players will likely fit into depth roles for New England (9-4) against Indianapolis (7-6), but the usage of Ozigbo could warrant attention with running backs Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor out. Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden are the only other healthy backs on the roster.

Ozigbo, 25, has appeared in 21 games since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, mostly with the Jacksonville Jaguars. New England added him to its practice squad late last month. He's rushed for 25 yards on 11 carries in his career and caught 13 passes for 72 yards.

Ekuale has appeared in three games for the Patriots this season, recording two sacks in a backup role. Ferentz has been active for three games for New England in 2021, including two starts.