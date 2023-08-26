Daniel Dubois says he was 'cheated out' of victory after dropping Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk eventually overcame Daniel Dubois but the fight was not without a huge bit of controversy - Reuters/Kacper Pempel

Daniel Dubois believes he was “cheated out” of becoming Britain’s latest heavyweight champion after controversially being denied a knockout victory against Oleksandr Usyk.

The Greenwich-born fighter landed a body shot in the fifth round which left the Ukrianian heavyweight champion floored. But referee Luis Pabon deemed the punch to be a ‘low blow’ and allowed Usyk time to recover.

Dubois eventually lost the fight after dropping to his knees in the eighth round before failing to beat Pabon’s count in the ninth after being knocked down by a Usyk jab.

But the 25-year-old was last reeling in his post-fight interview which even left his promoter Frank Warren ordering a rematch.

“I do not think that was a low blow,” Dubois told TNT Sports after the defeat. “I have been cheated out of a victory tonight. That was a win. I’ll come again.”

Usyk was knocked down by Dubois but it was ruled a low blow, much to the Briton's annoyance - Getty Images/Gabriel Kuchta

Dubois was warned by the referee, but was not docked points by Pabon, for his alleged low-blow while Usyk complained during the bout about the Briton’s body shot attempts landing below the belt.

“Boxing is a tough sport, but I’m great. It’s boxing I love. I respect my opponent, but it’s boxing, it’s not ballet. It’s king sport,” Usyk responded when asked about the low blow.

But Dubios’s promoter Warren fumed: “It wasn’t a low blow. I wish they could put it up on there now and we could all see it. They didn’t take any points off him. I like Usyk, but that was a complete home decision.

“He was not fit to go on and they gave him a couple of minutes to recover. It should be straight and it should be above board. How long did he get to recover?

“The governing bodies will have to look at that and order a rematch. We will order appeal what’s happened here. It’s all about a legitimate punch that stopped him and he should have won Everyone wants to see the unification.

“If Daniel had got the result then it would have been easy to do. We will see now.”

Warren added: “It hit him (Usyk) on the waistband. That is all he worked on in camp – working to the body, we see that as a weakness. He got caught and that referee got it badly wrong.

“If it’s a low blow, why didn’t he take points off him? I like Usyk but that was a complete hometown decision. He (Dubois) won that fight, because he was not fit to go on. The ref gave him a couple of minutes to recover, I don’t know how long, from a legitimate shot.

“This is a boxing match and it should all be above board and it was not above board. That was not a low blow. It’s a total nonsense. The governing bodies will have to do something about it and order a rematch. How can you not order a rematch on the strength of that? He won it.”