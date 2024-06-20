Daniel Diehl into 200m backstroke finals at Olympic Trials

Jun. 20—INDIANAPOLIS — Cumberland native Daniel Diehl advanced to the 200-meter backstroke finals Wednesday at the U.S. Olympic swim trials at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Diehl swam a 1:57.29, second-fastest in the first of two semifinal heats behind Keaton Jones and fifth-fastest overall.

The Top 8 swimmers in the semifinal round advanced to the finals, which take place on Thursday at 8 p.m. and can be watched live on NBC.

Jones ended up having the fastest time overall finishing in 1:55.49, followed by Ryan Murphy (1:55.69), Jack Aikins (1:55.95), Tommy Janton (1:56.87), Diehl, Jay Litherland (1:57.59), Hunter Tapp (1:57.79) and Caleb Maldari (1:57.99).

Diehl, 18, tied for the fifth-fastest qualifying time with a 1:57.90 to advance to the semifinals. The Top 16 swimmers in heats advanced to that stage.

The top two finishers in the finals are likely to be taken to the Paris Olympics, which runs from July 26 to August 11.

Diehl's performance in the 200m backstroke marked the second time this week Diehl qualified for a semifinal after doing so in the 200-meter freestyle on Sunday.

The Allegany High grad, who was ranked as high as No. 1 in his high school class before signing with N.C. State early, also nearly qualified for the finals in the 200m free but was edged in a swim-off by Aaron Shackell for the eighth and final spot.

The spectacle marked the first time since the 2008 trials a one-on-one swim-off was required to determine the final qualifying spot in an event.

Diehl was relatively close to qualifying for his first Olympics in the 200m freestyle because as many as six swimmers are taken in the event: the top two finishers and four more for relays.

He qualified just .11 seconds behind the No. 5 spot with a personal best of 1:46.83 in heats but came up just short of having a shot in the finals.

In contrast, Diehl will likely have to finish either first or second in the 200m backstroke finals as there are no backstroke relays.

He has two other events, the 200m individual medley (heat and semifinals Thursday, final Friday) and 100m butterfly (heat and semifinals Friday, final Saturday).

Diehl graduated from Allegany early to compete at N.C. State this year, and the move paid off as he was named Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Freshman of the Year.

Diehl finished his freshman campaign with three top-16 finishes at the 2024 NCAA Championships placing ninth as the anchor leg of NC State's 800 free relay, 15th overall in the 200 back and 16th overall in the 200 IM.

At the 2024 ACC Championships, the Cumberland native recorded three podium finishes as the leadoff of the Wolfpack's second-place 800 free relay, second in the 200 back, third in the 200 free and fourth in the 200 IM.

Diehl began his swimming career with the Sea Otters at the Cumberland YMCA under coach Brian Dowling.

Diehl holds a world junior record in the 4x100m freestyle (3:15.79), which he helped set at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships alongside Thomas Heilman, Henry McFadden and Kaii Winkler.