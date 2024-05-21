Daniel Cormier warns Jon Jones about Stipe Miocic: ‘If you overlook him, he will put you out’

Daniel Cormier didn’t like hearing UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones allegedly call Stipe Miocic old.

A leaked DM conversation between a fan and UFC heavyweight champion Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) shows him referring to Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) as an “old man.” Jones also said he is expected to make eight figures in his first title defense against Miocic.

Cormier, who lost to Miocic two out of three times, thinks Jones would be making a grave mistake if he undermined the consensus greatest heavyweight of all time – regardless of his age.

“He said Stipe is old. Sounds like Jon Jones is wanting to fight the highest-grossing fight with the least amount of risk,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “But I will warn you this: Don’t overlook Stipe Miocic.

“He is a f*cking killer, and if you overlook him, he will put you out. He’s just that good – 42, 35, 31, 38 (years old), don’t matter. Miocic is going to show up. It’s going to be a hell of a fight.”

The criticism surrounding Jones’ fight with Miocic, which is expected to take place in November, stems from the fact that Miocic hasn’t fought since losing his heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou by knockout in March 2021.

But Cormier said if Jones is indeed receiving a double-digit millions payday, then he doesn’t blame him for wanting to fight Miocic over interim champion Tom Aspinall.

“If he’s making $15 million, he should be fighting Stipe Miocic,” Cormier said. “It’s almost like asking someone to win the lottery but say, ‘I don’t want the ticket.’ Of course he’s going to fight him if he’s making $15 million. … If I’m Jones, I’m definitely fighting Stipe for $15 million. I’m telling you, I didn’t get that. I didn’t get $15 million to fight Stipe. I’m telling you. I fought him three times.”

