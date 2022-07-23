Daniel Cormier urges Alexander Gustafsson to retire after UFC London: ‘The chin is gone’

Daniel Cormier thinks Alexander Gustafsson should hang up his gloves after losing at UFC Fight Night 208.

Gustafsson (18-8 MMA, 10-8 UFC) suffered his fourth straight loss when he was knocked out by Nikita Krylov in the first round. The light heavyweight bout was part of the main card at The O2 in London.

Krylov was able to hurt Gustafsson early, but it was a short left hook followed by some ground and pound that turned the lights off for “The Mauler.” Cormier, a former foe, thinks Gustafsson no longer can take shots like he used to.

“Gustafson is done. He needs to walk away, these shots are hard but he used to eat those. The chin is gone, walk away my friend. We all have expiration date. One of the best to not have had a title.”

Gustafsson took Cormier to the brink in their light heavyweight title bout at UFC 192 in 2015. He also gave former light heavyweight king Jon Jones arguably the toughest test of his career in a historic battle at UFC 165. Gustafsson’s last octagon victories came more than five years ago over now ex-champs Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.

