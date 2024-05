Daniel Cormier unloads on Joaquin Buckley after response to Conor McGregor callout criticism: ‘Shut up, p*ssy’

Daniel Cormier wasn’t going to sit idle while Joaquin Buckley took shots at his family, his colleagues and himself.

After Buckley (19-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC) scored an impressive unanimous decision win over Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC on ESPN 56 this past weekend in St. Louis, the surging welterweight contender took the microphone in his post-fight interview and issued a lengthy callout to Conor McGregor.

The callout fell flat for the most part. UFC CEO Dana White shut it down, and Buckley admitted afterward it wasn’t all that realistic. Then analysts, such as Cormier, Chael Sonnen and Michael Bisping offered critique toward Buckley in arguing he wasted an opportunity after a big win by naming McGregor.

Buckley, 30, didn’t take kindly to being the culprit behind making what Cormier called the “worst call out in UFC history,” and he took aim at the analyst trio Monday on social media (via X):

Let this be known @dc_mma @bisping @ChaelSonnen Ya mommas raised some hoes!!!!! Yall really trying to twist up my words knowing damn well what I said in that cage but it’s ok we can all have some fun 💯🙅🏿‍♂️ — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) May 15, 2024

Let this be known @dc_mma @bisping @ChaelSonnen Ya mommas raised some hoes!!!!! Yall really trying to twist up my words knowing damn well what I said in that cage but it’s ok we can all have some fun 💯🙅🏿‍♂️

Cormier didn’t appreciate Buckley’s comment, especially the reference to mothers. Cormier’s mother, Audrey, passed away in February 2022, and it didn’t take long for the UFC Hall of Famer to offer a retort in which he doubled down on his previous statement (via X):

Shut up Pussy! Maybe listen. You had a dumb ass call out. You’re getting talked about by 3 of the biggest voices in the game. Maybe listen. It was the worst call out in history. Don’t let winning at few fights at 170lbs get you too excited bruh. Don’t mention Audrey! https://t.co/AufGU1nQyU — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 15, 2024

Shut up P*ssy! Maybe listen. You had a dumb ass call out. You’re getting talked about by 3 of the biggest voices in the game. Maybe listen. It was the worst call out in history. Don’t let winning at few fights at 170lbs get you too excited bruh. Don’t mention Audrey!

The fiery reply from former two-division champ Cormier prompted another reply from Buckley, who clarified he wasn’t speaking ill of Cormier’s mother but rather Cormier himself (via X):

Yeah you funny pretending like you don’t know what I am talking about still I don’t care if yall say its the worst call out 🤣 the point is you saying I was calling woman/grandmas hoes Nah Yall the hoes 🙅🏿‍♂️😂 https://t.co/ucBeVWe1Kg — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) May 15, 2024

Yeah you funny pretending like you don’t know what I am talking about still I don’t care if yall say its the worst call out 🤣 the point is you saying I was calling woman/grandmas hoes Nah Yall the hoes 🙅🏿‍♂️😂

Buckley improved to 4-0 since dropping to 170 pounds with the win at UFC on ESPN 56. He changed his desired next fight matchup from McGregor to Gilbert Burns in the aftermath of the win, and Burns has said he would happily accept the bout if offered.

UFC on ESPN 56 - Nursulton Ruziboev Media Day Interview.00_00_58_11.Still001

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC-on-ESPN-56---Joaquin-Buckley-Media-Day-Interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

nursulton-ruziboev-ufc-on-espn-56-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

joaquin-buckley-ufc-on-espn-56-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

joaquin-buckley-vs-nursulton-ruziboev-ufc-on-espn-56-ceremonial-weigh-ins-faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Joaquin Buckley def. Nursulton Ruziboev, UFC on ESPN 56 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) reacts to Nursulton Ruziboev (blue…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) reacts to Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Referee Keith Peterson reacts to Joaquin Buckley (red gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Referee Keith Peterson reacts to Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) in his fight with Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Referee Keith Peterson talks to Joaquin Buckley (red gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Referee Keith Peterson talks to Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) in his fight with Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Buckley vs Ruziboev

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves)…

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Joaquin Buckley def. Nursulton Ruziboev, UFC on ESPN 56 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie