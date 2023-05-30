Daniel Cormier’s top three UFC fights of 2023, with instant classic No. 1: ‘People were on their feet from the moment it started’

As we near the halfway mark of 2023, Daniel Cormier listed his top three UFC fights of the year.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Cormier said there have been “some tremendous battles” so far in 2023, but three particular ones stood out for the former UFC dual champion.

All three of Cormier’s picks earned Fight of the Night and took place at UFC 284, UFC 285 and UFC 286.

Scroll below to see Cormier’s selections.

No. 3: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Geoff Neal at UFC 285

No. 2: Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovsk at UFC 284

Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) at UFC 284

“Ultimately, what we got was the two best fighters, pound-for-pound, in my opinion, fighting for the lightweight championship of the world to the point that Volkanovski was offered an immediate second chance at fighting Makahchev. That’s how competitive the fight was.

“A good fight can be a knock-down, drag-out … and that’s exactly what that was. It can also be two of the most skilled guys in the world competing at a level that not many can match. I believe that’s exactly what we got at UFC 284.”

No. 1: Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie