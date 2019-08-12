Daniel Cormier says he'll decide whether a Jon Jones trilogy happens; Jones says 'no way'

Daniel Cormier says he holds all the cards in a rematch with Jon Jones. While appearing Monday on Ariel Helwani’s show on ESPN, Cormier said it’s up to him to decide whether he and Jones go at it a third time.

In that same sentence, however, Cormier may have hinted that he’s leaning toward another fight with Jones.

Cormier to @arielhelwani on Jones: "Ultimately, for him to make the big bucks, he needs to face me... It will be my decision"



"The fight would be at 205 again, that's one of the prime reasons I would do it because I'd want to make right what was wrong initially" — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 12, 2019

It’s not much, but Cormier has clearly thought about the fight before. He already has a target weight in mind if it were to take place: 205 pounds.

That’s the same weight Cormier and Jones fought at in their first two fights. Jones defeated Cormier both times, though the result of the second fight was overturned after Jones tested positive for Turinabol.

Despite those losses, Cormier wants to take on Jones at the same weight if the two fight a third time. Throughout his career, Cormier has excelled as a heavyweight. He’s currently listed at 265 pounds on UFC’s website. If that figure is accurate, Cormier would have to lose 60 pounds to take on Jones in a light heavyweight fight.

That seems extreme, but Cormier has hit that weight twice in the past. If Cormier really wants to get that win against Jones, he’ll find a way to do it again.

Jon Jones: No way

Jones evidently got wind of Cormier’s interview and on Monday afternoon issued a response on Twitter. He pretty much shut down any chance of a trilogy:

Despite what he says to the media, I will guarantee you guys there will be no third fight. No way will he lose that weight again, no way will he be willing to reface those nightmares that comes when facing the beast. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 12, 2019

