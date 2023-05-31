Daniel Cormier ranks his top five ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ alumni

With “The Ultimate Fighter” back, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has named his top five contestants from the show.

“The Ultimate Fighter 31” coached by Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler premiered Tuesday and will air each week on ESPN until mid-August.

Many “TUF” alumni have gone on to become UFC champions and stars of the sport. In the most recent episode of “DC & RC,” Cormier looked back at some of the most successful and influential contestants to ever participate on the reality show, which has produced 35 UFC title contenders, 11 UFC champions, and six UFC Hall of Famers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Honorable mentions went to Diego Sanchez, Matt Serra, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Robert Whittaker, Julianna Peña, Carla Esparza, and Brandon Moreno.

Check below to see who made Cormier’s top five.

Kamaru Usman

Rose Namajunas

Rashad Evans

Michael Bisping

Forrest Griffin

“Without Forrest Griffin, we aren’t here, because if him and Stephan Bonnar did not have that classic that they had inside the Hard Rock Arena, we are not here today at ‘The Ultimate Fighter 1″ on Spike TV with Chuck (Liddell) and Tito (Ortiz) as the coaches. If those guys don’t put on that instant classic, the UFC doesn’t become what the UFC is today. So, for that reason only, I have Forrest Griffin at No. 1. He was also the light heavyweight champion and a Hall of Famer.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie