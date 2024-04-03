Daniel Cormier: No reason for UFC’s Manon Fiorot to accept anything other than title fight

Daniel Cormier advises Manon Fiorot not to take another fight unless it’s for the UFC women’s flyweight title.

Fiorot (12-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC) extended her winning streak to 12 when she scored a shutout of highly touted contender Erin Blanchfield (12-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) this past Saturday in the UFC on ESPN 54 main event.

If Fiorot does indeed opt to sit out, she will have to wait for flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko to settle their trilogy, which will take place only after the airing of Season 32 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” which is currently being filmed. “TUF 32” premiers June 4 and likely will air until the end of summer.

“If I’m Manon Fiorot, I’m not fighting,” Cormier said on his ESPN show “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Chael Sonnen. “There’s no reason to go from the fights that she has had and take another one when she’s undefeated in the UFC. She’s looked increasingly better, and she’s just standing on the verge of her championship opportunity.

“I get it. I would like to see her fight Maycee Barber. But the way she looked last weekend, she looks like she’s ready now to fight for the belt, It’s more likely, in my opinion, that she weighs in as the backup fighter, she trains alongside that championship fight, and waits to have her opportunity.”

Fiorot outstruck Blanchfield over the course of five rounds and stuffed her three takedown attempts. Cormier was impressed with her performance and admits she exceeded his expectations.

“Her takedown defense looked really good,” Cormier said. “Her striking, as we know she is known for, looked amazing. She just seemed to be a step ahead of Erin Blanchfield.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 54.

Manon Fiorot - ufc on espn 54 media day

Erin-Blanchfield---ufc-on-espn-54-media-day

Manon Fiorot UFC on ESPN 54 official weigh-ins

Erin Blanchfield UFC on ESPN 54 official weigh-ins

Erin Blanchfield

Manon Fiorot ufc on espn 54 ceremonials

Erin Blanchfield UFC on ESPN 54 ceremonials

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot UFC on ESPN 54 ceremonial faceoff

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) walks to the Octagon…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) walks to the Octagon to fight Manon Fiorot (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) walks to the Octagon…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) walks to the Octagon to fight Manon Fiorot (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) prepares to fight Erin…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) prepares to fight Erin Blanchfield (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Erin…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Erin…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Manon Fiorot def. Erin Blanchfield, UFC on ESPN 54 Scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie