Daniel Cormier hopes Francis Ngannou knocks out ‘disrespectful’ Tyson Fury for booking Oleksandr Usyk fight

Daniel Cormier finds Tyson Fury extremely disrespectful for booking another fight just months after being scheduled vs. Francis Ngannou.

Fury announced that he will also fight IBF, WBA and WBO title-holder Oleksandr Usyk possibly as early as December – just a couple of months after his boxing match vs. Ngannou Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cormier thinks Fury is completely overlooking Ngannou, and hopes the former UFC heavyweight champion makes him pay for his overconfidence.

“It is the most disrespectful thing Tyson Fury could do,” Cormier said on his ESPN show “DC & RC.” “It is so disrespectful. Tyson Fury knows. It’s kind of crazy, bro, because I hope Francis knocks his head off. I like Tyson Fury, I watched his show on Netflix and fell in love with the dude. … I like Tyson Fury so much now.

“I love his personality, I love his family, but it is the most disrespectful thing that you could do. He scheduled a fight two months later, essentially saying that he’s going to be completely clean when he’s done with Francis Ngannou. So, he’s going to beat Francis and go fight the No. 2 heavyweight in the world right after. It’s crazy.”

Ngannou also warned Fury for booking another fight before even stepping in the ring with him. “The Predator,” who will have legendary boxer Mike Tyson in his corner, questioned if Fury would even be eligible to turn around so quickly after they’re done fighting.

For more on the matchup, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Fury vs. Ngannou.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie