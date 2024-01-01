Daniel Cormier: ‘Dr. Evil’ Conor McGregor playing villain to manipulate Michael Chandler

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor is purposefully playing the bad guy in the ongoing situation with Michael Chandler.

On New Year’s Eve, McGregor posted a video to social media stating his return to the UFC will take place in June at International Fight Week against Chandler. In addition, the Irishman said the fight will be taking place at middleweight, a weight class in which neither man has ever fought.

Cormier, a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, believes he has identified a classic babyface vs. heel situation, and that McGregor is fully embracing the bad guy role.

“Why is he saying 185? Well, you got to watch the video, and you hear the laugh at the end, ” Cormier explained in a video on his YouTube channel. “It’s like Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers shows. You remember Dr. Evil would make these little jokes and he would laugh and put his finger in his face? Because he knew he was being bad. That’s what McGregor is doing.

“McGregor is being bad. McGregor is playing the game. McGregor is being the villain right now. Because the villain manipulates. The villain pulls the strings, the villain is the puppet master. The villain makes you move to his music, the villain makes you move to his rhythm.”

Since his arrival to the UFC in 2021, Chandler quickly became one of the most popular fighters in the promotion thanks to his fight style, all while oozing upbeat positivity. McGregor has done the same at times, but he has also shown he can, and will embrace the other side of the coin.

“McGregor is being the villain, and you know why? Because Michael Chander is a good guy,” Cormier said. “Michael Chandler refuses to play the bad guy. Even if at times playing the bad guy would play to his benefit. He should have played the bad guy a little bit in this situation with McGregor and said, ‘F’ off. I’m done with you. F*ck you.’ … I believe if he would have said ‘to hell with it,’ McGregor would have come back a little sooner.”

Chandler hasn’t fought since November 2022. He coached opposite McGregor on “The Ultimate Fighter 31,” which set the wheels in motion for a matchup with the former two-division champion. McGregor has been sidelined since breaking his leg in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The UFC has not officially confirmed McGregor’s return, but if the matchup does finally come together, Cormier believes the wait will be worth it for Chandler, who potentially stands to make the biggest single payday of his fighting career.

