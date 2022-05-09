Daniel Cormier: ‘It absolutely kills me’ to see what Cain Velasquez is going through

PHOENIX – Through the good and bad, Cain Velasquez stuck by Daniel Cormier’s side throughout his career. The least Cormier can do is the same.

When Velasquez was the UFC heavyweight champion in late 2010, Cormier had just started his professional mixed martial arts career. They were good friends and training partners at American Kickboxing Academy and because of this, Cormier moved down to light heavyweight where he won the UFC title. Later, Cormier became a champ-champ when he captured the UFC heavyweight title. Through all of the ups and downs, Velasquez stayed by DC’s side.

Saturday was one of the happiest nights of Cormier’s life. During the UFC 274 broadcast, the promotion announced that he’ll be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame next month. Overcome with emotions of happines and pride, Cormier made sure to shout out his good friend when he spoke to reporters after the announcement.

“Cain Velasquez, who is now faced with the worst possible situation, he carried me to heights I never thought,” Cormier said. “In all my biggest moments, he was right next to me. Now as he is on this journey and this fight that he’s in, I try to support him as best I can. Every time you see him go to court or something, I will be there because he was always there for me.”

Cain Velasquez (left) shakes hands with Daniel Cormier during the press conference following UFC 166 in April 2013 at Toyota Center. (Andrew Richardson, USA TODAY Sports)

Velasquez is nearing three months behind bars after he allegedly shot at Harry Goularte, a man accused of molesting a four-year-old relative of Velasquez’s, but struck Goularte’s stepfather instead after a car chase in Morgan Hill, Calif.

Velasquez faces 10 charges, including attempted murder, as he awaits a May 16 bail hearing and a June 10 plea hearing. Meanwhile, Goularte is out on bail as he awaits his plea hearing scheduled for June 6.

To see Velasquez in this situation affects Cormier emotionally.

“It kills me,” Cormier said. “It absolutely kills me as a father to see what he is going through. Yeah, it kills me. But I get to talk to him, which makes me one of the lucky ones. I’ve gotten to visit him. And I get calls from him. I’m one of the lucky ones, who still gets to have him in my life.”