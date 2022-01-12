Daniel Carlson named AFC special teams player of the week

In a win, tie, or go home scenario, there was one player who made sure the Raiders just won, baby.

Kicker Daniel Carlson had an excellent day for Las Vegas, nailing all five of his field goals and his two extra points to help give the Raiders their first playoff berth since 2016.

Now he’s been named AFC special teams player of the week for his performance.

Carlson hit field goals from 24, 31, 52, 40, and 47-yards out in the contest. His 40-yard kick gave the Raiders their first points of overtime, which the Chargers matched with Dustin Hopkins’ 41-yard field goal.

The Raiders may or may not have been content to settle for a tie late in the overtime period, which would have put both them and the Chargers in the postseason. But after running back Josh Jacobs ripped a 10-yard run on third-and-4 to the Los Angeles’ 29-yard line, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia sent out Carlson to go for the win.

Carlson sent the 47-yard kick through the uprights to give the Raiders a win and a date with the Bengals on Saturday.

It’s the sixth time Carlson has been named special teams player of the week in his career and the fourth time this season.

