Daniel Carlson misses Monday walk-through with illness

The Raiders are quickly on to Dallas after a bad loss to Cincinnati on Sunday, playing the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

The club has several players on its injury report, including kicker Daniel Carlson who did not participate in Monday’s walk-through with a non-COVID illness.

Carlson hit a pair of field goals and an extra point in Sunday’s 32-13 loss.

Guard John Simpson (ribs), linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski (ankle), and cornerback Keiseann Nixon (ankle) also did not participate in the walk-through.

Running back Jalen Richard (ribs) would’ve been limited. Defensive end Yaninck Ngakoue (ribs), running back Kenyan Drake (knee), and cornerback Brandon Facyson (finger/hamstring) would’ve been full participants.

