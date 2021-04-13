Daniel Brunskill re-signs with 49ers

The 49ers made sure they’d hold onto offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill earlier this offseason by tendering him as an exclusive rights free agent and Brunskill is now officially back on the roster.

Brunskill signed that tender on Tuesday. The team also announced that they have waived tight end Chase Harrell.

Brunskill signed with the 49ers in 2019 after stints with the Falcons and in the AAF and he has gone on to see a lot of playing time over the last two seasons. He started seven games in 2019 and all 16 games during the 2020 season.

Those starts have come at tackle, guard, and center, so Brunskill will be a versatile backup if he doesn’t claim a starting job with the team this time around.

Harrell spent last season on the practice squad and served a six-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug policy violation.

