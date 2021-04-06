Daniel Brunskill rewarded with 49ers-high in NFL performance-based pay

Matt Maiocco
·1 min read
Brunskill given 49ers-high in NFL performance-based pay originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, who started all 16 games for the 49ers in 2020, was rewarded for his contributions on Tuesday.

Brunskill will collect a team-high $522,349 through the NFL’s performance-based pay program. Brunskill, an undrafted second-year NFL player, played 96.2 of the 49ers' offensive snaps while starting eight games at right guard and eight games at center.

The league-wide payouts are designed to reward players who outperform their contracts. Because of the losses in revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pay is deferred until 2024.

Each team received $8.5 million in performance-based pay.

Here are 49ers who received the largest payouts from the 2020 season:

Daniel Brunskill ($522,349)

Fred Warner ($374,048)

Dre Greenlaw ($347,109)

Jason Verrett ($332,188)

Ross Dwelley ($317,341)

Tarvarius Moore ($304,422)

Marcell Harris ($285,513)

Nick Mullens ($282,237)

Emmanuel Moseley ($266,323)

Azeez Al-Shaair ($259,480)

Kerry Hyder ($258,074)

Dontae Johnson ($246,197)

D.J. Jones ($229,741)

Richie James ($213,316)

Dion Jordan ($208,833)

Kevin Givens ($185,818)

Kentavius Street ($173,027)

Jeff Wilson Jr. ($167,096)

Colton McKivitz ($156,031)

Charlie Woerner ($155,455)

Justin Skule ($143,679)

Joe Walker ($134,800)

Brandon Aiyuk ($133,307)

Trent Taylor ($124,637)

Jimmie Ward ($123,461)

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles ($119,354)

Jamar Taylor ($111,252)

Laken Tomlinson ($109,366)

Hroniss Grasu ($108,895)

River Cracraft ($107,385)

Mike McGlinchey ($105,965)

Kendrick Bourne ($104,859)

