Daniel Boone grad Chris Guiliano ready to make a big splash in the swimming world

Jun. 21—Chris Guiliano painfully remembers his first splash in the pool; it did not go well.

He followed his older brother Joe to daily practices and meets at the Amity AC pool and wanted to be successful just like him, but it didn't happen right away.

"Chris was good at a lot of things — travel baseball, travel basketball, soccer," said Joe, who's three years old and a Middle Atlantic Conference champ in the 100 free at Albright, "but when he first started swimming he was really afraid to do a lot of things. He was really an amateur."

"They were rough years," Chris recalled. "Everything was off."

Chris Guiliano, now a Daniel Boone grad, is a natural athlete and made fast strides in the pool. When he was 10 he won a gold medal in the 50 backstroke at the YMCA state meet and swam on two gold-medal relays.

He was all-in after that.

"Any time Chris would dive in the water, you could see there was something special there," said Daniel Boone coach Chris Breedy, who saw the makings of an elite swimmer at an early age. "Not only was he doing it perfectly at (age) 11, he just had a feel for the water that was way ahead of the game. It's a feel for the water that world class swimmers have."

Guiliano has borne that out. Three months after winning two gold medals at the PIAA Class 3A Swimming Championships, the 17-year-old emerged on the national stage earlier this month with a strong showing in the 50 free at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Neb.

Pushed by an elite field, he knocked more than a second off his personal-best time and finished fourth in a Wave 1 heat populated by accomplished swimmers who were at least three years older. He caught the eye of many associated with USA Swimming and gave his self-confidence a huge boost.

(The top two times advanced to Wave 2, from which the Olympic team was selected.)

"I went there hoping to get the experience," said Guiliano, one of five finalists for the Reading Eagle's male Athlete of the Year award, which will be announced June 28. "Hopefully in three years (for the 2024 Olympics) I'll have a couple more (national) events under my belt and I'll be ready for that moment."

Chris Guiliano might've been a star at Daniel Boone in basketball (he's 6-5 and is a one-step dunker) or other sports, but he gave up those pursuits to concentrate on honing his stroke in the pool.

"It was tough giving that up," he said of basketball, which he played through eighth grade, "but I had to pick and choose what I wanted to do with my life."

He appears to have chosen the right lane.

"If you want to be a three-sport athlete, go ahead, but you're going to suffer in a sport like swimming because swimming is not seasonal," Breedy cautioned. "You get a week off every year. That's the way it is."

Guiliano qualified for the PIAA meet as a freshman, won two medals as a sophomore and claimed a gold with a Berks-record time in the 200 free as a junior. He set the Berks record in the 100 free prelims, but didn't have a chance to follow up when the meet was abruptly suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I knew going into my junior year I could do big things," Guiliano said, "and I happened to accomplish that in the 200 free at states. That really brought it all together. That's when I knew I could make a big impact in college."

He continued his assault on the record books as a senior, setting District 3 marks in the 50, 100 and 200 free.

The two-time Berks Swimmer of the Year capped off his senior season by lowering his Berks marks in the 100 and 200 during gold-medal runs at the PIAA Championships.

As he begins his college career as Notre Dame's top freshman recruit, Guiliano is full of promise and poised to continue the daily grind that has taken him to this elite level. There's no telling what he can accomplish in a college setting, pushed daily by other elite athletes and aided by top training facilities and coaching.

Breedy sees big things on Guiliano's horizon. She said his focus and commitment to training sets him apart.

"Talented people are a dime a dozen," she said. "If you don't have the mentality to focus on training (you won't succeed). He was totally focused. He was living and breathing and eating swimming. He wants to be the best and is willing to do what it takes to go all the way. (He's realized) you can't have another life when you're swimming."

Guiliano's focus now is meeting and bonding with his new teammates and working toward a finance degree.

No doubt his mind drifts to thoughts of making it to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

"It's always there in the back of my mind," he said. "It's big dream ... it's a big goal to have. I still have a long way to go. We'll see how these next three years shake out. That would be really awesome to achieve that life-long dream."