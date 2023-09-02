Daniel Boone football falls to Conestoga Valley

Sep. 2—Daniel Boone quarterback Dean Rotter scored two rushing touchdowns as the Blazers fell to Conestoga Valley 28-21 in a non-league football matchup on Friday night at Birdsboro.

Rotter scored 1-yard rushing touchdowns in the second and third quarter. He was 12-of-23 passing for 47 yards. Connor Reed scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for Daniel Boone.

Jayden Johnson scored a 53-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring for the Buckskins (2-0). He also scored on runs of 44 and 79 yards, and also had a 44-yard receiving touchdown from quarterback William Cheek.

The Blazers (0-2) finished the night with 167 rushing yards. Conestoga Valley had 252 rushing yards and 103 passing yards. Each team lost two fumbles.