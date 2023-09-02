Daniel Boone football falls to Conestoga Valley

Andrew Heller, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·1 min read

Sep. 2—Daniel Boone quarterback Dean Rotter scored two rushing touchdowns as the Blazers fell to Conestoga Valley 28-21 in a non-league football matchup on Friday night at Birdsboro.

Rotter scored 1-yard rushing touchdowns in the second and third quarter. He was 12-of-23 passing for 47 yards. Connor Reed scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for Daniel Boone.

Jayden Johnson scored a 53-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring for the Buckskins (2-0). He also scored on runs of 44 and 79 yards, and also had a 44-yard receiving touchdown from quarterback William Cheek.

The Blazers (0-2) finished the night with 167 rushing yards. Conestoga Valley had 252 rushing yards and 103 passing yards. Each team lost two fumbles.