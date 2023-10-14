Daniel Boone is beaten by Solanco in high school football

Oct. 14—After rallying from a 17-point deficit to tie it, Daniel Boone gave up 28 straight points to fall 48-27 to Solanco in a Lancaster-Lebanon Section 3 game Friday at Quarryville.

The Blazers (0-4, 1-7) also allowed the Golden Mules (2-2, 3-5) to run for 392 yards on 51 carries.

Solanco took a 20-3 lead on Johnny Garcia's 53-yard run in the second quarter.

Boone got a 25-yard field goal from Justin Aidukas, his second of the game, to cut it to 20-6. A 21-yard scoring pass from Dean Rotter to Max Heffner made it 20-13 at the half.

The Blazers then tied it in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Jake Myers.

The Golden Mules retook the lead on a 1-yard run by Austin Jarabak.

Landon Steele then scored on a 62-yard punt return and Cody Nolan on a 4-yard run to give Solanco a 41-20 lead after three quarters.

The Golden Mules made it 48-20 on an 8-yard run by Kris Burgos.

Boone closed the scoring on a 19-yard pass from Rotter to Joseph DiGiacomo.

Rotter threw for 273 yards, but the Blazers had just 17 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Garcia had a 2-yard scoring run and Steele a 39-yard TD run for Solanco in the first quarter.