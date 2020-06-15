Daniel Berger jumps nearly 80 OWGR spots after Colonial win

Professional golf is back, and so is the Official World Golf Ranking.

The rankings froze in March when global competition was largely halted, but the calculators fired back up this week following the Charles Schwab Challenge. And it comes as no surprise that one of the biggest beneficiaries was Colonial winner Daniel Berger.

Berger parred the first extra hole for his first victory in three years, and with a loaded field showing up in Fort Worth for the PGA Tour's return, Berger received a hefty haul of OWGR points. After starting the week ranked 107th in the world, he's now up to 31st and in his best position since January 2018.

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

Berger's overtime win came over Collin Morikawa, who also made a jump despite lipping out a short putt in the playoff. Morikawa still hasn't missed a cut since turning pro, and he jumped from No. 44 to No. 27 in the latest rankings. Other notable moves included Bubba Watson (T-7) going from 53rd to 45th and Jason Kokrak (T-3) moving from 72nd to 58th. Jordan Spieth's T-10 finish only bumped him up one spot to No. 55 in the world, while Phil Mickelson dropped five spots to No. 66 after missing the cut.

There were a few minor changes inside the top 10, with Justin Thomas' T-10 finish enough to move past Brooks Koepka at No. 3. Rory McIlroy remains No. 1, followed by Jon Rahm, Thomas, Koepka and Dustin Johnson. Patrick Reed is up one spot to No. 6, a new career high and within reach of his top-5 claim from six years ago. Reed is followed by Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele, as Schauffele jumped two spots with his T-3 finish.

Schauffele's rise bumped Tommy Fleetwood down one spot to No. 11, followed by Bryson DeChambeau. Tiger Woods, who has not played an official competition since February, dropped two spots from No. 11 to No. 13.