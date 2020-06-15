Daniel Berger had the perfect response when asked what he looks like with a mask on

If you've not read Daniel Berger's "My Shot" from April of 2018, do yourself a favor and do so now (well, after you read this post, that is). It's a great look into how he thinks about the game, and how much confidence he exudes on and off the golf course.

Anyone who has followed Berger's career closely has seen this in the way he speaks. His most famous (or infamous, depending on which side you were rooting for) quote came at the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National. On Saturday, the U.S. team took a substantial lead, so big that the following day's singles matches basically became a walkthrough. Late that afternoon, Berger dropped the hammer on the International team during a merciless TV interview with Sky Sports:

As you can see, the score was 13.5 to 2.5 at this point. It was like Alabama having a 48-0 lead on Western Carolina and going for the two-point conversion to make it an even 50-0.

But another way to look at it was that the man is as competitive, confident, and ruthless as they come. That's what makes his reponse to the question "What do you look like with a mask on?" not even a little bit shocking:

This was obviously after his playoff victory over Collin Morikawa at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday, so Berger was clearly feeling himself. Still, that's a guy who struts around thinking and knowing he's the best golfer every time he tees it up. Can't knock it one bit. Absolutely love the Kermit-sip-the-tea move here. A look that says "heard everybody was rooting for Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy on Sunday. Be a shame if somebody spoiled all the fun..."

