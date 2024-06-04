Daniel Berger back in a major after qualifying for U.S. Open from the Bear's Club

JUPITER — Daniel Berger says there never will be a time when he is not thinking about his back, and how to assure what happened to him the last three years never happens again.

But he is to the point where, after a 19-month layoff, finally he can get back where he can concentrate on the actual golf, and not worry about a setback.

Like he was able to do Monday while surviving "Golf's Longest Day." Berger was one of five golfers to qualify for next week's U.S. Open at Pinehurst. His 7-under 65 in his first round at the Bear's Club allowed him enough of a cushion for a stress-free round two where even a 73 had him just one shot behind medalist Matt Kuchar.

And just as importantly, a 36-hole stroll around Jack Nicklaus' 7,300-yard course with no issues.

"I feel great," the Jupiter resident said, before adding, "I don't think (the injury) is ever out of your mind. Not that I think it was traumatic but you have to understand what caused it and it's still something that if you're not aware of, it can come back."

Jupiter's Daniel Berger tees off during Monday's U.S. Open qualifying at The Bears Club.

So at 31, Berger's entire routine has changed. He no longer arrives an hour before his tee time to "just whack some balls and go." He has a routine that is all about self preservation.

"I just do things differently than I used to," said Berger, who added he also has changed his swing. "I think it's a different level of professionalism, which is tougher for me."

Jupiter residents took the top three spots Monday from the Bear's Club. Kuchar was 7-under after a 70-67. Berger was tied with Dean Burmester (68-70) at 6-under. They will be joined by Florida State All-American Luke Clanton (70-69) and Willie Mack III (71-70) as the five in the U.S. Open field. Mack III won a three-man playoff to grab the final spot.

Dean Burmester lone LIV golfer to advance to U.S. Open

Burmester is the lone LIV golfer to advance out of the Bear's Club qualifier.

Berger returned from his long layoff at the American Express in January with four sub-70 rounds and a tie for 39th. But regaining the form that once had him No. 12 in world rankings (he currently is No. 429) took some time.

Berger missed four cuts in five events early in the season, including the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

"I always think I'm further away than I really am," Berger said. "Anytime you take two years off of anything competitively, it's so hard. You forget what you did in the moment and how you felt. The feelings are a little different.

"I want to play so well, too, which always make it tougher. Almost just like coming out here and not really caring that much. I mean, you care but you try not to think about it and you just play golf and I think that was the result from this morning."

Berger's first round included six birdies and an eagle on the 340-yard 12th hole in which he drove it into a greenside bunker and holed out from about 20 feet.

"I did everything well," Berger said about the first round. "I hit it well. I putted it well. I chipped it well. It was nice to get off to a good start and take a little pressure off this afternoon."

Berger has played 13 events this year, his best finish a T13 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He has not played in a major in two years, and the last cut he made in a major was the 2022 Masters. His best finish at the U.S. Open, which is his best finish in 24 majors, is a tie for sixth in 2018.

This will be his eighth U.S. Open and second in which he had to go through qualifying.

"I want to win majors, and you can’t win them if you’re not qualified for them," he said. "It’s tough for where I was when I took the time off to where I came back, the environment of the PGA Tour has changed.

"None of the tournaments I used to play in … Now I’m not qualified for them. It’s like you’re a rookie, you have to go to the tournaments you’ve never seen the course before. It’s different. It’s a little bit of an ego check, you have to set it aside and come back and go to work."

