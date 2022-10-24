Daniel Bellinger having surgery; Evan Neal and Ben Bredeson week-to-week

A report on Monday indicated that Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger might need surgery on a fracture near his eye socket suffered in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars and head coach Brian Daboll said at a Monday press conference that Bellinger will be having that operation.

Daboll said it that there is currently no timeline for Bellinger to return to action, but that he is hopeful that the fourth-round pick will be able to return to action this season.

Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson are the other tight ends on the Giants’ active roster.

The Giants also had right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson leave Sunday’s game with knee injuries. Daboll said both players are considered week-to-week, although any game action missed could be cut down because they’ll have a bye after playing the Seahawks in Week Eight.

