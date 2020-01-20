Danica Patrick Has A Touching Message For Aaron Rodgers After The Packers NFC Championship Loss

The Green Bay Packers were one win away from the Super Bowl, but ultimately fell short in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers. The contest was one-sided from the beginning, with the Niners jumping out to an early lead and eventually going on to win 37-20.

While Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers was certainly disappointed with the outcome, his girlfriend Danica Patrick was there to help lift him up.

Share shared a photo of Rodgers on Instagram and wrote, "Proud. Beyond words. Endings are always hard. But this season was still pretty amazing and we nearly had our bags packed for the super bowl. I will ever forget the good times we had. Thank you for the memories @aaronrodgers12 and squad. Something tells me this is just the beginning of a good long run for the @packers."

Fans of the team appreciated Patrick's words.

"This season has been amazing. Packers fans are loyal and we love our team. I'm sad the season ended, but excited for what's to come," one wrote.

"Amazing season. So proud of Aaron and the boys. Can't wait til next season. Go pack Go!" another said.

"#12 is always a gentleman and a true winner. Chances are slipping but he’s still a first round pick for the Hall. Thanks Aaron," a third commented.

Rodgers spoke to the media after the game, and made it clear he thinks the team can be back in the championship game next season, but hopes they can have home field advantage.

"I've said it before, we have to get one of these games at home," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said moments after the Packers' season-ending 37-20 loss to the 49ers in the NFC title game at Levi's Stadium."It's different when you're playing in 20-degree weather, with snow and wind. It's a different type of game."

Green Bay far exceeded most people's expectations for this season after winning just six game last year.