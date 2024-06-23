Dani Olmo hints at potential Barcelona return

Barcelona fans may have a reason for excitement about a possible return of former La Masia trainee Dani Olmo can rejoice after his recent comments hinted at a possible move back to Catalonia.

Indeed, speaking at a press conference (h/t La Opinion A Coruna), Olmo spoke about many things Barcelona, including his past at La Masia while hinting that a potential return to Catalonia might be on the cards.

“My future will be known before July 14. I’m calm, focused on the Euros, on playing, contributing and that’s it,” Olmo said when asked about his future.

What he said after this will be of particular interest to Barcelona fans, as he openly refused to rule out a return to Camp Nou.

“Returning to Barça is an option that can occur,” said Olmo. “We will see after the end of Euros.”

While on the Barcelona topic, Olmo was asked if Barça had backed him during his time at La Masia.

Without showing much resentment, Olmo said, “Now it’s another time. Younger players arrive such as Lamine, Cubarsi, Gavi, Marc Guiu, and Héctor Fort. They are players who have participated a lot and I am happy for them. They are gaining to be in the national team and for us it is good and important.”

Will Dani Olmo return to Barcelona this summer? (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Olmo went on to offer his thoughts on La Liga, though he did declare his liking for the Premier League as well.

“La Liga is one of the best leagues in the world, it’s the one in my country and I watch it. The one in Germany also seems to me to be of a very high level, as does the English league, which may be the highest at the moment,” he said.

Dani Olmo on Lamine Yamal

Finally, the RB Leipzig starlet heaped praise on Barcelona’s finest youth product – Lamine Yamal, who has been terrorising the opposition defences for the past year or so.

“Lamine Yamal is a show, he is a 16-year-old boy, who knows what he has to do. He shows a lot of self-confidence, you can see the quality and how far he can go. He must continue like this, working with his feet on the ground and everything will come because he is 16,” he said.

Olmo’s statement on Yamal came shortly after another Spain star Alejandro Grimaldo heaped praise on the Barcelona winger.

Now, whether or not Dani Olmo can eventually become teammates with Yamal at Barcelona next season remains to be seen.