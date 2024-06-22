Dani Olmo drops Barcelona return hint

Former Barcelona starlet Dani Olmo has on Saturday confirmed his openness to a move back to the club.

RB Leipzig standout Olmo is of course widely rumoured to be on the shortlist of attacking targets drawn up by the brass at Barca with a view to next season.

Appreciated for his versatility, eye for goal and technical excellence, the Spanish international is one of a number of players to have been earmarked by Dec as the answer to the woes on the left wing in Catalunya’s capital.

And, as alluded to above, if the latest comments laid out by Olmo himself are anything to go by, then the interest is very much mutual…

The 26-year-old, for his part, is currently away on international duty, with Spain at Euro 2024.

After sitting down for an interview with Diario Sport, though, focus quickly shifted back towards matters on the club front.

Drawn on whether he would be interested in making the move back to his home country, with Barcelona, Olmo refused to rule out the possibility, in responding:

“We’ll see, in the end, there are options that can occur. I’m calm, I’m focused on the Euro Cup and we’ll see what happens.”

Conor Laird | GSFN