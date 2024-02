Dani Alves handed four-and-a-half-year prison sentence for sexual assault in a Barcelona nightclub

Dani Alves sits during his trial in Barcelona (AP)

Former Brazilian footballer Dani Alves has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022, sentencing him to four and a half years in prison.

The decision was reached by a three-judge panel of Catalonia’s top court, following a three-day trial.

Alves has always stringently denied wrongdoing and can appeal against the ruling.

more to follow...