Dangers of deep frying Thanksgiving turkey shown by Chicago Fire Department.mp4
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
How should fantasy managers handle their Bears and Panthers in tonight's matchup? Antonio Losada has your full breakdown.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
The NFL is giving us a brutal matchup for Thursday night.
The Spurs are watching and understanding the limits of his immediate impact compared to his limitless potential.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 10. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. Yes, we know it's a dreadful game but you'll watch it and find love for it anyways.
The Bears will turn to their undrafted rookie for at least one more start.
Looking to make room for a waiver-wire pickup or two in your fantasy basketball team? Consider cutting one or more of these players.
Smith was traded to the Ravens on Halloween 2022 and has since signed a lucrative extension and excelled in one of the NFL's best defenses.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s pursuit of potential penalties against Harbaugh is the latest chapter in an ongoing saga that has gripped the college football world.
Ohtani is seeking his second MVP award in three seasons.
After speculation that Craig Counsell would sign with Milwaukee or New York, a mystery team stepped in.
The character that Caleb Williams represented in the emotion he showed after losing to Washington suggests he has far more to give than just throwing touchdown passes.
The Raiders played their best game in a long time on Sunday.
Josh McDaniels reportedly couldn't let anyone imply that the Patriots were ever anything less than stellar, even when his Raiders job was in serious jeopardy.
Chicago also declined closer Liam Hendriks' club option.
A Purdue investigation found that Connor Stalions purchased tickets to six Purdue home games.
Milroe and LSU's Jayden Daniels traded offensive blows in a critical SEC West battle and showed why they both belong in the Heisman conversation.
Almeida will now move into the upper echelon of the heavyweight division and the fighters there will be more well-rounded than the hard-hitting Lewis.