Dangerous weather delays first round of 2022 Players Championship for second time on Thursday

And now we wait.

Inclement weather was in the forecast leading up to Thursday’s first round of the 2022 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, but there was optimism for a Sunday finish.

Before noon ET, the PGA Tour’s flagship event had already been delayed twice by weather.

At 5:35 a.m. ET the PGA Tour Communications Twitter account shared that opening round tee times would be “delayed by one hour due to overnight rain and area thunderstorms” and that preferred lies would be in effect.

The first round began at 7:45 a.m. ET before the horn blew at 11 a.m. ET “due to dangerous weather in the area.”

Last weather delay on the PGA TOUR: R1, 2021 Houston Open Last weather delay at THE PLAYERS: R2, 2016 https://t.co/9tEfnKssb3 — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 10, 2022

There are currently no updates on when play will resume.

Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris and Tommy Fleetwood are tied atop the leaderboard at 4 under.