What is a ‘dangerous team’ in college football? Experts weigh in

What is a “dangerous” college football team? One could say Alabama and Georgia and Michigan are. Going against them seems pretty threatening in the immediate sense of being likely to lose. Yet, for a lot of us who follow sports — not just college football — the specific notion of being “dangerous” often suggests or implies being less than fully elite, but being capable of rising to the top if everything comes together. That might be, for a lot of people, the true essence of what it means to be “dangerous” as a sports team or competitor. The potential hasn’t been fully actualized, but it’s there, and it could bust out in a big way.

Let’s see what 247Sports has to say about the dangerous teams in 2023, and if USC football is part of the mix.

(h/t Brad Crawford of 247 Sports)

TEXAS LONGHORNS

The Texas Longhorns can be one of the best teams this season if all goes well. If not, it could be a rough offseason for Steve Sarkisian. They are a popular dark-horse pick for the College Football Playoff.

USC TROJANS

The Trojans just missed the College Football Playoff last year and added a ton of pieces on both sides of the ball. In Lincoln Riley’s second year, can they get to that coveted spot? Here’s what Crawford said about USC being second on this list:

For the second-straight offseason under Lincoln Riley, USC addressed just about ever need it had through the portal and did so with a couple of this cycle’s most-talented transfers. Two of those guys are former Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander and ex-Arizona wideout Dorian Singer. Reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams is a near unanimous top pick projection in the 2024 NFL Draft and there’s talent around him.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

All in all, this could be the best team James Franklin has had at Penn State. Last year, they lost to Ohio State and Michigan, and they need to beat at least one of those teams to have a chance.

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Luke Fickell took Cincinnati to the CFP, now he hopes to do the same with the Wisconsin Badgers. This offseason, the two biggest hires were Fickell to Wisconsin and Deion Sanders to Colorado.

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

The Vols won 11 games in 2022, and if Hendon Hooker didn’t get injured, they might have won more. Hooker and Jaylin Hyatt are gone, but Rocky Top is back with Joe Milton as the talented signal-caller in Knoxville.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

The Gamecocks are always an interesting case study. The team has a ton of talent, but will Spencer Rattler take that step forward? Can South Carolina compete in the SEC East?

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

The Kansas State Wildcats have emerged as a threat in the Big 12, and TCU’s personnel losses this offseason, combined with Oklahoma’s transitional period under Brent Venables, could have Chris Klieman and his team as the favorite.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Jimbo Fisher always has a ton of talent on his roster. This offseason, players exited left and right, but Texas A&M should still be a tough out. Bobby Petrino returning to the college ranks as offensive coordinator could be terrific news for the Aggies, or it could be a disaster.

UCLA BRUINS

Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet are gone. Insert five-star QB Dante Moore (if he starts over Kent State transfer Collin Schlee). Chip Kelly’s team should be a tough out in the Pac-12, and in the final year before moving to the Big Ten, Kelly has a lot to prove.

TULANE GREEN WAVE

Tyjae Spears is in the NFL, but Michael Pratt is back and Tulane finished off a magnificent season with a thrilling finish to defeat USC in the Cotton Bowl. Trojan fans know Tulane is the real deal.

