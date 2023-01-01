How dangerous are the Packers if they make the playoffs? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
The "NFL GameDay Morning" discuss the Green Bay Packers.
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you updated on all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater starts under center for the 8-7 Miami Dolphins against the 7-8 New England Patriots on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds, a healthy scratch for the past two games, will play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 17 including Cowboys at Titans, Bills at Bengals, Vikings at Packers, Dolphins at Patriots
The Dolphins will be without multiple key starters for Sunday’s road game against the New England Patriots, a matchup that could clinch the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016.
The All-American's parents waited to tell him until after the game.
Georgia vs TCU CFP National Championship first thoughts, early prediction
After the Rams made it to the Super Bowl four years ago, they decided to give their starting quarterback a contract that they quickly came to regret. After winning the Super Bowl last year, the same thing may have happened. The glass-half-full Rams would never dare to admit that, in hindsight, they may have given [more]
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
Goodbread: How did Alabama football avoid Sugar Bowl opt-outs? A promise was made, and kept.
It didn't take long for TCU to start celebrating its College Football Playoff semifinal win against Michigan.
Big plays were called targeting and then waved off. College football has a problem
Many have rolled their eyes whenever quarterback Derek Carr has said he intends to play for the Raiders for the entirety of his career, and that if the Raiders ever move on from Carr, Carr will move on from football. The eye rolling was justified. Now that the Raiders plan to move on from Carr, [more]
Lions vs. Bears: Last-minute thoughts and final prediction for Week 17
Nick Saban gave advice to Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. on the NFL Draft after the Sugar Bowl