'The danger is if the owners expect too much too soon'

Are Nottingham Forest a stable mid-table Premier League team now?

No, not yet. And I think even they would tell you the same. They have still got work to do.

When you get an influx of players on deadline day again, that will take time to sieve through and to try and find a formula that works. I think they are still trying to find that.

You can see though that away from home they are well organised not to get beat, to sit and wait and then to counter. They have had some success with that at Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

The danger is if the owners expect too much too soon and start asking why they are not in the top seven. I think that is the only thing that would break Forest at this moment in time.

They need to understand how long it takes to build a process and climb the table. You cannot just buy a load of players and then say, 'Why aren't we beating Man City?'

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Joe Bradshaw

