What D'Angelo Russell said about Warriors fans during free agent meeting

Soon after NBA free agency commenced on June 30, the Warriors sat down face-to-face with D'Angelo Russell.

It didn't take long for the two sides to agree on a four-year max contract worth $117.3 million. It also didn't take long for the All-Star guard to profess his love for Warriors fans.

Golden State assistant GM, Kirk Lacob, revealed the following to NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday night in Las Vegas:

"He was awesome in person. He was unbelievably excited about the opportunity. He loves Dub Nation. He thinks we have the coolest fans anywhere. I thought that was pretty cool for somebody to bring up.

"He brought it up unsolicited. He said, 'You guys, or we now hopefully, have the best fans. I loved playing at Oracle, I'm gonna love playing at Chase Center.' The thing he said actually was, 'Your fans are knowledgable about the game. They know what they're talking about. They cheer for the right reasons and I'm excited to be in a place where that's the case.'"

Russell played at Oracle Arena four times over his first four NBA seasons, averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds on 42 percent shooting overall.

"You're playing in this league, you know you hate playing in Oracle," Russell told NBC Sports Bay Area. "Simple as that. Being a young player, I got to play them a lot. I know it's hard to play there. It's a place you can't really hear the person next to you."

But the 23-year-old won't ever play at Oracle again as the franchise is moving to Chase Center.

"That's all I've been hearing," he said. "Anybody I talk to [related to the] Warriors, that's the first thing they mention. I'm excited."

Russell is from Kentucky, went to high school for three years in Florida, played one season of college ball at Ohio State, spent his first two NBA seasons in Los Angeles and the last two in Brooklyn.

He's about to relocate again and is looking forward to learning more about his home turf.

"I don't know the Bay Area that much," he said. "So it's a great opportunity to explore when I get there and figure out where my spots are."

Make him feel at home Warriors fans.

What D'Angelo Russell said about Warriors fans during free agent meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area