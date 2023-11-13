D'Angelo Russell with the nice feed

Matt Harmon clears up five situations that matter and five that fantasy managers don't need to worry about for the rest of the season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Scott Pianowski breaks down another comeback and big fantasy game from C.J. Stroud.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast reacting to the news that Texas A&M is parting ways with head coach Jimbo Fisher.
The top five teams are all undefeated.
Three players, three pickups to consider early in Week 11.
Dustin Hopkins, after missing an extra point in the fourth quarter, had no issue with his game-winning field goal for the Browns.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Cowboys game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Jaguars game.
Robert Kraft 'very much' wants the Pats to win in Germany, but he knows what position his team is in right now.
The Colts aren't a great team, but handling the Patriots probably won't be a huge problem.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game in Frankfurt.
Week 11 delivered a lot of close calls, but how much did it shake up the rankings?
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Believe it or not, there are just two weeks left in the 2023 college football regular season and the conference title races are starting to crystallize.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Players are getting fined at an astonishing rate this season.
Playing with a chip on its shoulder, Michigan did not relent throughout its suffocating win over Penn State and showed it's a team to be feared with or without its head coach.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
All five main card fights ended before the third round.