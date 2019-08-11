D'Angelo Russell looks to bring ball-handling 'up a notch' with Warriors

D'Angelo Russell had a breakthrough 2018-19 season with the Brooklyn Nets. But even after hitting career-highs in points and assists per game, Russell still believes he has a lot of room to improve before he begins his first season with the Warriors.

In a recent Q&A with HoopsHype, the All-Star guard spoke about focusing on an important aspect of being a combo guard in the NBA today.

"I think ball-handling is something you can always get better at, so I'm trying to turn that up a notch," Russell said.

Russell could stand to improve on his ball security, as he was tied for seventh last season with 253 turnovers.

"Also, I'm just trying to keep my body in the best possible shape it can be in." Russell was also sixth in the NBA in usage rate with 31.9 percent. That number should drop somewhat with Steph Curry and Draymond Green joining him in the starting lineup, although the guard certainly will be counted on to pick up significant slack as Klay Thompson aims to return just after the All-Star break.

With Russell returning to more of an off-guard role with the Warriors, his handles may not be as important as his ability to shoot the 3-pointer, as Klay Thompson has been among the NBA's top-20 in three-point percentage every season since 2013-14.

