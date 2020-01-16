D'Angelo Russell had NSFW reaction to learning about Warriors max contract

When Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving chose to team up together with the Brooklyn Nets last summer, it meant that D'Angelo Russell had to find a new basketball home.

It didn't take long for D-Lo to figure out where he wanted to sign.

As Leo Sepkowitz of Bleacher Report writes:

When Durant announced his decision, Russell's agent called, informing him the Warriors were ready to offer a max contract (four years, $117 million) via sign-and-trade.

Russell had braced for the moment, and jumped at the opportunity. "I'm like, 'Why the f--k is you on the phone with me?!'" he says. "'Tell them yes!'"

Well, that was easy.

Although the 2019 All-Star was a free agent, Golden State didn't really have to "sell" Russell on coming to the Bay.

Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, things haven't really gone according to plan. Steph Curry has been sidelined since Oct. 30 because of a broken left hand, Draymond Green has missed 11 games, Kevon Looney is out indefinitely and Russell himself missed 18 games. (And Klay Thompson most likely won't play at all this season.)

The Warriors (9-33) have the worst record in the NBA.

But the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft thinks the Dubs will be a force when fully healthy.

"I think it's gonna be crazy," he told Bleacher Report. "I don't think the world knows what we're capable of."

Considering Russell's future with the franchise is up in the air, the world might not ever get to see that version of the Warriors.

