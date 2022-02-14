D'Angelo Russell gives away Timberwolves tickets to fans who promise to stand

Feb. 14—D'Angelo Russell caused a bit of a stir locally after Minnesota's win over Detroit last Sunday when he called Timberwolves' fans "quiet."

That created a number of reactions in the Twin Cities, from those bashing Russell to those who agreed with the point guard to those who simply wanted to explain the fan base's general apathy. Russell later responded to a tweet from Jim Petersen — the team's television color analyst — by saying he was "just challenging our fans to adjust to this special team. If it's not to much to ask from here on (out) standing until we score to start the game, That would be cool. Love all yaw #Peace."

Minnesota hasn't played a home game since last Sunday, but since Russell's tweet, a number of fans have posted videos of themselves watching games on television and standing until the Timberwolves score.

One of those fans was Thomas Madison, who has since been gifted the courtside seat seats belonging to part-owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez for Tuesday's home game against Charlotte.

Not to be outdone, Russell, too, is giving away tickets. He bought 250 seats each for the Wolves' home games Tuesday and Wednesday, which Minnesota released on its website Sunday at noon. The free tickets sold out within minutes. The one stipulation for the seats? Those who occupy them need to stand until Minnesota scores.

EDWARDS THE ACTOR

Adam Sandler made an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show this week. If you're wondering what that has to do with the Timberwolves, well, Sandler's new movie "Hustle" — which is about a basketball scout — is set to premiere on Netflix in a few months.

Patrick has seen an early screening of the film, and one specific actor stood out: Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

"You're gonna fall in love with Anthony Edwards," Patrick told his listeners.

"Anthony Edwards is so funny," Sandler said.

Story continues

"It felt like he was an actor," Patrick responded. "He was so good in that role."

"He's one handsome dude," Sandler said. "Anthony is funny as hell."

GO BENGALS?

The Timberwolves' plan for Super Bowl viewing Sunday was to fly home as quickly as possible after their game against Indiana, then catch as much of the Super Bowl as possible.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said he was pulling for Cincinnati to take home the Lombardi trophy. He seems to be a fan of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

"Something about that guy seems like a winner," Finch said, presumably in reference to Burrow. "I like to root for winners."