Everything is perfect for D'Angelo Russell, right?

He's on a $117.3 million max contract and is teammates with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on one of the best franchises in all of sports.

He can't possibly be anxious or worried about anything, right?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wrong.

The moment the Warriors acquired the 2019 Eastern Conference All-Star, speculation commenced that Golden State eventually would trade him. He faced those questions during his first media availability at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Five months later and the discussion regarding his future with the Warriors hasn't died down at all.

"I can't control that. I can't control if (Warriors general manager) Bob Myers is like, yo, let's go get such and such for this and make this pick," Russell told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "That's his job.

"I can't control it or say anything about it, especially if I'm a part of it. So I don't waste energy worrying about it."

That's the smart, mature approach.

But breaking news -- Russell is a human being and he has emotions and feelings. After spending two years in Los Angeles and two years in Brooklyn, the 23-year-old wants to establish roots in San Francisco. But he knows he eventually could get shipped out of town.

[RELATED: Report: D-Lo chose Dubs before helicopter ride with Wolves]

"Yeah, you know, that's what sucks more than anything," he told Slater. "Like, it sucks more than anything. That's kind of what I'm doing now though. I'm kind of just putting two feet into the house that I'm in now.

"I want the jacuzzi there. I want the basketball room there. I want to put my paintings up over there that I've been collecting. I want to dial in and be home.

"But at the same time, I understand it is what it is."

Story continues

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

D'Angelo Russell explains worst part about current Warriors situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area